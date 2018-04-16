Take the sting out of summer; keeping scorpions out (Source: Tucson News Now)

That time of year is back again, when scorpions and other creepy crawlies find their way into southern Arizona homes.

The critters have already found refuge in one Sahuarita woman's home.

Teresa Roberts is a recent transplant to Arizona. She knew what kind of wildlife lived in the desert when making the big move a couple of months ago.

She didn't have a clue though that she'd soon come face to face with them.

"I did some researching and thought 'oh we're going to be fine. We're not going to come across them.' I'm lucky if I've seen one in 20 years," said Roberts.

On the first day of moving in, she came across a scorpion in her hallway. Her reaction was likely how many others would feel too.

"I was about ready to go back to our house in Colorado. It's still up for sale. It's coming off the market," Roberts said.

Since then, she's seen nearly a dozen invade her home, but she won't be alone in these upcoming months.

Professionals with Arizona Pest Control told Tucson News Now about some tips homeowners can do to take the sting out of summer and keep these critters out.

"Seal up your home. Look at your door sweeps, make sure there's no light shining through them," said Raymond Kallatsa with Arizona Pest Control.

A scorpion can fit through a crack as slim as a credit card and they like to live around walls and under rocks.

Pay attention to those places.

Roberts has sought out professional help, but has also taken matters into her own hands. She's poured bleach down the drain, she doesn't leave shoes on the floor and has traps set up around the house.

"I feel like I'm constantly on the edge but I just don't want to take the chance of being stung by one of those."

These creatures won't be welcome in this family's home any longer. Roberts has accepted this is just a part of living in the desert.

"It's scary but welcome to Arizona," she said.

If you happen to get stung by a scorpion at all this season, call the Arizona Poison Control Center for help.

Icing the sting site off and on for a few days will also make a difference. Infants and the elderly are most at risk if stung.

