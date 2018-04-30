Nogales police officer Jesus Cordova killed by carjacking suspect

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A police officer was killed in a shooting in Nogales Friday afternoon.
The Nogales Police Department confirmed Jesus Cordova was shot by a carjacking suspect, identified as David Ernesto Murillo, around 2:30 p.m. He later died from those wounds.
The NPD said the incident happened in the 2900 Block of North Grand Avenue, when officers were called to the scene about a carjacking.
"An officer located the vehicle driving away from the scene," the NPD said in a news release. "A traffic stop was initiated, the suspect then exited his vehicle and fired shots at the officer, striking the officer."
The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Tempe, AZ, was later captured, then ran from the scene and stole another vehicle.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 46 officer deaths across the country in 2018, including 11 in April alone.
The last Nogales police officer to die in the line of duty was Hank Frost in 1888.
On Saturday, April 28, flowers and a black ribbon were placed at the Nogales Police Headquarters to honor and remember Cordova.
Nogales Police Department tweeted that a vigil will be held Sunday for Cordova:
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.