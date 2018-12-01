KOLD CARES: 100 Club of Arizona phone bank for deputy U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - KOLD News 13 and 100 Club of Arizona is holding a phone bank to help raise funds for 41-year-old Chase White, the deputy U.S. Marshal that was killed Thursday, Nov. 29.
The KOLD CARES, 100 Club of Arizona phone bank is today from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., you can call 520-572-7355 to make your donations.
Not able to call? You can donate anytime by texting “fallen” to 243725 or by going to the 100 Club’s website.
Since 1968, the 100 Club has provided assistance to public safety agencies, officers, firefighters, EMT/Paramedics, and their families. Representatives from the 100 Club will be on hand to take your donation.
The 100 Club supports all city, county, state, federal and tribal public safety agencies, fire services, probation, corrections, parole and law enforcement departments who provide for the safety of the citizens of Arizona.
