NOON NOTEBOOK: How to tell if your jewelry is real

Q: So how can you distinguish if your jewelry is real?
A: There are a few easy ways to tell if your jewelry is real or not:
• Look for brand or logos – Premier bands, such as Tiffany & Co, have their brand name stamped on the jewelry on the inside of the shanks of rings, posts of earrings or clasps of necklaces and bracelets. Also look out for any misspelling of brand names, or varying fonts, both of which are tell-tale signs that your jewelry may be fake.
• Find hallmarks – Check your jewelry for stamps or hallmarks, most commonly found on the inside or reverse of jewelry. Official hallmarking is the most trusted way to guarantee that you are getting the correct purity of precious metals in your jewelry.
• Diamond Certificates – Most people are always aware of the 4 C's when buying a diamond: color, cut, clarity and carat. But the most important C is something that is commonly forgotten – 'Certificate'. Authentic jewelry often comes with a certificate. This means they have been scientifically measured and graded by laboratories such as; GIA, EGL, IGI, GSI among others. This is a sure way to tell that your jewelry is authentic.
• Have your jewelry appraised – If you are still having doubts about your jewelry's authenticity, you should have it appraised to put your mind at ease. At PMR, we have experts and complex machinery to accurately appraise your items.
Q: Why is it better to sell directly to a PMR Buyer?
A: When you sell your jewelry, it's always better to sell directly to an educated buyer rather than going through a middleman. When you sell directly to a buyer, you don't need to pay a middleman to appraise your jewelry which translates to more cash in your hand. Having an experienced professional, such as a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) gemologist, evaluating your valuables is the best way to get the most accurate representation of how much your items are worth. Because these specialists have a professional stake in accurately evaluating your jewelry, you know that they'll pay you the most they can.
