NOON NOTEBOOK: How to tell if your jewelry is real

A: When you sell your jewelry, it's always better to sell directly to an educated buyer rather than going through a middleman. When you sell directly to a buyer, you don't need to pay a middleman to appraise your jewelry which translates to more cash in your hand. Having an experienced professional, such as a Gemological Institute of America (GIA) gemologist, evaluating your valuables is the best way to get the most accurate representation of how much your items are worth. Because these specialists have a professional stake in accurately evaluating your jewelry, you know that they'll pay you the most they can.