Is Your Dream Home Energy Efficient? Here's how to know

TUCSON, ARIZONA - One of the perks of building your own custom home is that you can make it as efficient as possible, but you have to know how.
Be smart about the appliances you choose, make sure you insulate properly, and get a second opinion from a professional. Keep reading and learn how to ensure your custom home is energy efficient.
If you're planning out a custom home, you should be thinking about how to make your house efficient.
A good way to go about this is to use the latest and greatest appliances so you can save energy and money. Use efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning appliances that don't draw too much power and use low-flow plumbing appliances to conserve water.
Today's appliances might be a bit more expensive, but you'll save plenty of money as you use them.
Appliances that work harder use up more energy, so you want to set yourself up for success.
Insulating your home keeps the conditioned air from escaping and prevents uncomfortable outside air from getting inside. Proper insulation takes some of the stress off your heating and air conditioning units, because they don't have to keep replacing air that escapes to the outside.
This helps your HVAC units last longer and remain efficient throughout their working lives.
It's nice to have the experts on your side when you're dealing with such a big investment as a custom home. The heating and air conditioning professionals can look at your home and see where your efficiency is lacking, and they can recommend solutions that will save you energy, money, and stress.
The B&J Refrigeration team can help you make your custom home as energy efficient as possible with our refrigeration and air conditioning services in Tucson. Please give us a call at (520) 308-6722 if you have questions for us or check out our website to learn about our services.