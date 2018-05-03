2018 Tucson area high school graduations - Tucson News Now

2018 Tucson area high school graduations

MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

  • Marana High School - 8 p.m. 5/24 (Marana High School Outdoor Athletic Field 12000 W. Emigh Rd.)
  • Mountain View High School - 8 p.m. 5/23 Mountain View High School Outdoor Athletic Field at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - (Unless otherwise noted all graduations are taking place on Thursday, May 24):

  • 6 p.m. - TAP: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.
  • 10 a.m. - Mary Meredith: Front Lawn 755 N Magnolia Ave.
  • 4 p.m. - Project MORE: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.
  • 5 p.m. - Agave: Governing Board Room, 1010 E. Tenth St.
  • 7:30 p.m. - Catalina: Catalina Football Field, 3645 E. Pima St.
  • 7 p.m. - Cholla: Ed Brown Stadium at Cholla, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
  • 6:30 p.m. - Palo Verde: Palo Verde Football Field, 1302 S Avenida Vega
  • 7 p.m. - Pueblo: Lou Farber Stadium - Pueblo Football Field, 3500 S 12th Ave.
  • 7 p.m. - Rincon: Ranger Stadium, 421 N Arcadia Ave.
  • 7:30 p.m. - Sabino: Sabino Football Field, 5000 N Bowes Rd.
  • 7 p.m. - Sahuaro: Sahuaro Football Field, 545 N Camino Seco
  • 7 p.m. - Santa Rita: Santa Rita Varsity Football Field, 3951 S Pantano Rd. 
  • 7 p.m. - Tucson High: Tucson High Football Field, 400 N 2nd Ave.
  • 7 p.m. - University: Centennial Hall, U of A

SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Desert View High School - 5/24 7 p.m. at the football field
  • Sunnyside High School - 5/23 7 p.m. at the Football Field

AMPHITHEATER PUBLIC SCHOOLS:  

  • Amphitheater High School - 5/24 7 p.m Friedli Field
  • Canyon Del Oro - 5/23 7 p.m. Dorado Stadium

VAIL SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Empire High School - 5/24 7 p.m. EHS Stadium 

SAHUARITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Sahuarita High School - 5/23 7 p.m. SHS Football Field 
  • Walden Grove High School - 5/24 7 p.m. WG Football Field 

SIERRA VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:  

  • Buena High School - 5/24 7 p.m. Buena Football Field 

NOGALES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Nogales High School - 5/25 6 p.m. NHS Apache Stadium 

FLOWING WELLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

  • Flowing Wells High School - 5/23 7 p.m.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Catalina Foothills High School - 5/23 7:30 p.m. CFHS Stadium. 

DOUGLAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

  • Douglas High School  - 5/25 7:30 p.m. 

SANTA CRUZ VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Rio Rico High School - 5/24 7 p.m. football field 

WILLCOX UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

  • Willcox High School - 5/25 7 p.m. 

BENSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

  • Benson High School - 5/25 7:30 p.m. at the Benson High School Football Stadium.
  • San Pedro Valley High School & San Pedro Valley Online Academy - 5/23 6 p.m. Multi-Purpose Building

TOMBSTONE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

  • Tombstone High School - 5/24 7 p.m. 

BISBEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 

  • Bisbee High School - 5/24 at 7 p.m. at Warren Ballpark

