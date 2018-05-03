2018 Tucson area high school graduations

(Source: Pixabay/Buffer) TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Marana High School - 8 p.m. 5/24 (Marana High School Outdoor Athletic Field 12000 W. Emigh Rd.)
- Mountain View High School - 8 p.m. 5/23 Mountain View High School Outdoor Athletic Field at 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - (Unless otherwise noted all graduations are taking place on Thursday, May 24):
- 6 p.m. - TAP: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.
- 10 a.m. - Mary Meredith: Front Lawn 755 N Magnolia Ave.
- 4 p.m. - Project MORE: Project MORE Auditorium, 440 S Park Ave.
- 5 p.m. - Agave: Governing Board Room, 1010 E. Tenth St.
- 7:30 p.m. - Catalina: Catalina Football Field, 3645 E. Pima St.
- 7 p.m. - Cholla: Ed Brown Stadium at Cholla, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- 6:30 p.m. - Palo Verde: Palo Verde Football Field, 1302 S Avenida Vega
- 7 p.m. - Pueblo: Lou Farber Stadium - Pueblo Football Field, 3500 S 12th Ave.
- 7 p.m. - Rincon: Ranger Stadium, 421 N Arcadia Ave.
- 7:30 p.m. - Sabino: Sabino Football Field, 5000 N Bowes Rd.
- 7 p.m. - Sahuaro: Sahuaro Football Field, 545 N Camino Seco
- 7 p.m. - Santa Rita: Santa Rita Varsity Football Field, 3951 S Pantano Rd.
- 7 p.m. - Tucson High: Tucson High Football Field, 400 N 2nd Ave.
- 7 p.m. - University: Centennial Hall, U of A
SUNNYSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Desert View High School - 5/24 7 p.m. at the football field
- Sunnyside High School - 5/23 7 p.m. at the Football Field
AMPHITHEATER PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
- Amphitheater High School - 5/24 7 p.m Friedli Field
- Canyon Del Oro - 5/23 7 p.m. Dorado Stadium
VAIL SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Empire High School - 5/24 7 p.m. EHS Stadium
SAHUARITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Sahuarita High School - 5/23 7 p.m. SHS Football Field
- Walden Grove High School - 5/24 7 p.m. WG Football Field
SIERRA VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Buena High School - 5/24 7 p.m. Buena Football Field
NOGALES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Nogales High School - 5/25 6 p.m. NHS Apache Stadium
FLOWING WELLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Flowing Wells High School - 5/23 7 p.m.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Catalina Foothills High School - 5/23 7:30 p.m. CFHS Stadium.
DOUGLAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Douglas High School - 5/25 7:30 p.m.
SANTA CRUZ VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Rio Rico High School - 5/24 7 p.m. football field
WILLCOX UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Willcox High School - 5/25 7 p.m.
BENSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Benson High School - 5/25 7:30 p.m. at the Benson High School Football Stadium.
- San Pedro Valley High School & San Pedro Valley Online Academy - 5/23 6 p.m. Multi-Purpose Building
TOMBSTONE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:
- Tombstone High School - 5/24 7 p.m.
BISBEE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
- Bisbee High School - 5/24 at 7 p.m. at Warren Ballpark
