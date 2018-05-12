UPDATE: Pinery Fire in Cochise County 100 percent contained - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Pinery Fire in Cochise County 100 percent contained

By Tucson News Now Staff
Handcrews thinning around structures in Chiricahua National Monument (Source: NPS Photo by Jason Thivener) Handcrews thinning around structures in Chiricahua National Monument (Source: NPS Photo by Jason Thivener)
Pinery Fire in Cochise County (Source: Inciweb) Pinery Fire in Cochise County (Source: Inciweb)
Pinery Canyon fire (Source: Arizona State Forestry) Pinery Canyon fire (Source: Arizona State Forestry)
Pinery Canyon fire (Source: Arizona State Forestry) Pinery Canyon fire (Source: Arizona State Forestry)
(Source: Mark Baughman) (Source: Mark Baughman)
CHIRICAHUA NATIONAL MONUMENT, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinery Fire in Cochise County is 100 percent contained as of Thursday, May 24. 

The fire, which was human caused, burned 1,200 acres. 

It began on private land, spread to the Chiricahua National Monument and eventually the Coronado National Forest.

Register for Cochise County Emergency Alerts at https://www.cochise.az.gov/emergency.

