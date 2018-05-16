Convicted murderer Brian Ferry found dead in jail cell

Brian Ferry, the man found convicted of murder in May, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Saturday afternoon.

Corrections officers noticed Ferry was unresponsive in his cell while making their rounds, according to a news release. After attempting to resuscitate Ferry, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the jail.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined that the death was a suicide.

A Tucson jury found Brian Ferry guilty of killing a Phoenix couple more than 15 years ago.

Ferry was found guilty of both counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, May 16.

Authorities said Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson were last seen Feb. 2, 2002, when they traveled from Phoenix to Tucson to buy a motorcycle.

A few days after their disappearance, Tucson police found the couple's truck in a church parking lot near East 22nd Street and South Sixth Avenue.

Russell and Nelson's bodies have never been found, but authorities said early on they suspected foul play.

Prosecutors have said Ferry was found with several "burner" phones and claim he posted an ad for the motorcycle to lure the victims to his Tucson home. They also said Ferry's father went to a landfill to help him dispose of items he had around the house just a few days after the couple's disappearance.

Authorities have said they found Ferry's DNA in the couple's truck.

The defense has argued since bodies have never been found, nobody can be sure the couple is indeed dead and as a result, the defense claims the prosecution has a severe lack of evidence.

The case went cold until January 2015, when Ferry was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

Ferry's first murder trial ended in February 2018 when a judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.