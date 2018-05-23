FAMILY FINDER: Meet Dakota

This week’s child is 13-year-old Dakota.

He is a smart, funny, positive young man who can have a fun time no matter what he does.

“Dakota is a really intelligent, creative, and artistic child,” said Karla with Foster Arizona.

With interests in science, social studies,and economics, Dakota seems wise beyond his years. He also excels in school and loves being around other kids.

“He gets along with older and younger kiddos and is always willing to interact and engage with others,” said Karla.

Dakota would benefit most from an active family that could provide him with structure and a loving environment.

“What I think would be fun with my new family would be to go on hikes, to just talk, sit around roast marshmallows,” said Dakota.

He says he would also love a family with older brothers that he can look up to.

“I’m fun but I can be a little snotty at times. I’ll just come back and apologize and make sure everything is ok,” said Dakota.

Please help Dakota find a forever family

If you know anyone who has thought about adopting, please share.

To learn more about adopting Dakota, go to Foster Arizona's website.

