HANDS-ONLY: Learn to save a life in seconds

Thirty seconds to save a life - a quick exclamation from American Medical Response professionals spending their day at Tucson Medical Center to teach people hands-only CPR.

As people waited for their loves ones, first responders stood ready at three demonstration tables around the hospital Wednesday, May 23.

Sarah Bingham stopped by as she waited for her husband. The mother of three said she usually relies on a quick Google search to help in a pinch, but learning the basics directly from the pros helped her feel more confident to handle an emergency if necessary.

"My sister-in-law has a nephew and she's at my house, so I babysit him sometimes," she said. "Or I'm at the park and I see all these children. What if something happened?"

If an individual is unresponsive, TMC cardiac nurse navigator Erica Sears said the first step is a call to 911. Then, chest compressions until emergency crews arrive.

She said, often times, friends of family members of her patients explain how they froze up or didn't know how to help a loved one who d ropped to the floor.

"They were scared, they didn't know what to do," said Sears. "You don't think 'I need to start jumping on a chest and pushing on my loved one'."

That's exactly what Gary Brouchla's wife did.

He was unresponsive in their bed. She started compressions standing next to him and wound up straddling him to keep the compressions going for a full six minutes.

"By the time the first responders got there, she had her elbows on my chest and was using her elbows to press," he said. "The one thing she didn't do, she didn't give up."

Pumping blood back to vital organs like the brain and the lungs can drastically give someone a better chance of survival.

The national average of surviving a cardiac arrest is roughly 10 percent, according to the American Heart Association. That percentage jumps above 40 percent with the help of by-stander CPR.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.