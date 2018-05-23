TIME TO ADOPT: Foster parents desperately needed at Pima Animal Care Center

The outbreak of a potentially fatal disease at the Pima Animal Care Shelter means dozens of dogs need homes as soon as possible

The outbreak of a potentially fatal disease at the Pima Animal Care Shelter means dozens of dogs need homes as soon as possible

The outbreak of a potentially fatal disease at the Pima Animal Care Shelter means dozens of dogs need homes as soon as possible

The outbreak of a potentially fatal disease at the Pima Animal Care Shelter means dozens of dogs need homes as soon as possible.

Pima Animal Care Center needs community members willing to foster its adult dogs for a few weeks while staff work on eradicating a shelter-related dog illness that can be deadly if not quickly treated. PACC staff have placed all canines on preventative treatment and taken additional steps to prevent the spread of this disease throughout the shelter.

"Even if its just fostering for a few weeks, it could make a huge difference and save lives," says Kristen Auerbach, director of the Pima Animal Care Center. "We have plenty of fantastic animals for people to come adopt and take home."

Shelter staff discovered the presence of this canine disease on May 18 following the death of one of its dogs, which prior to death showed no signs of infection. Test and necropsy confirmed the dog tested positive for Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus (Strep zoo), a highly contagious disease among dogs in shelter settings.

The Strep zoo bacterium is normally found in horses/cattle, pigs, and guinea pigs, where it doesn’t typically cause disease. When this bacterium infects dogs, however, it can cause severe and potentially fatal pneumonia. Signs of infection can include fever, depression, cough, discharge from the nose and blood coming from the animal’s mouth.

The deceased dog was one of six canines brought in a week prior from a rural area with exposure to a donkey. To prevent the spread of Step zoo in the shelter, PACC officials have placed the remaining five dogs in foster homes with no other pets and isolated a dog who was housed near the deceased dog and has shown possible symptoms of Strep zoo. In addition, all healthy-appearing dogs have received and will continue to receive prophylactic antibiotic treatment to eliminate the infectious organisms. Additionally, all treated dogs will undergo a 14-day period of observation and testing to ensure they are not contagious or ill.

The shelter will move in to a brand new, much larger facility this summer.

"We're asking the community one last push to help us get pets to foster until we get in to the new building," says Auerbach.

To prevent the spread of this illness, PACC has also started recruiting foster parents who can provide temporary housing to incoming adult dogs and those who have completed antibiotic treatment. Currently, PACC needs two-week foster commitments to allow staff to create extra room at the shelter and contain the disease. Community members interested in fostering an adult dog should email PACC’s foster coordinators at pacc.foster@pima.gov

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.