TIME TO ADOPT: Foster parents desperately needed at Pima Animal Care Center

The outbreak of a potentially fatal disease at the Pima Animal Care Shelter means dozens of dogs need homes as soon as possible.
A couple of Salt River horses are alive thanks to the tireless effort of Mesa firefighters and the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.
Pima Animal Care Center’s busy season has arrived and with two to three dogs to a kennel, shelter staff call upon community members to become first-time foster parents to senior pets, who are the least demanding, easiest to care for and most loving.
Arizona wildlife officials say an injured owl that latched onto a woman in her car before flying off has been found.
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
A newly released 911 call reveals the tragic moments after a man crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and seriously injuring several family members.
Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.
Medic says the incident happened in the 600 block of South Tryon Street.
A car got stuck in wet concrete in downtown Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.
