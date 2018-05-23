Operation Chill Out in desperate need of donations

It won't be long before triple-digit heat moves into southern Arizona.

The Salvation Army of Tucson begins Operation Chill out Friday, June 1 and they are in desperate need of several items.

Whenever the forecast calls for temperatures above 102, the Operation Chill Out volunteers head to parks around Tucson to provide water and heat relief items for the homeless.

Corey Leith, public relation director for the Salvation Army, said the following items are needed:

Unopened bottled water

Hats

Lip balm

Sunscreen

Umbrealls

Light-colored clothes

Sun glasses

“Last summer, we were at the parks seven days a week and handed out on average 20 cases of water a day,” said Major Dawn Rocheleau, The Salvation Army Tucson area coordinator. "We are in desperate need of water donations and heat relief items. Your donation could save lives this summer."

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

The Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Ave)

Every Albertsons or Safeway store

Every Naughton’s Plumbing location.

Monetary donations can be made by calling 520-622-5411, or online at SalvationArmyTucson.org/operation-chill-out.

If you want to volunteer to pass out supplies call 520-795-9671.

For more information about Operation Chill Out click HERE.

If you are homeless and need help, the volunteers will be at the following parks from June 1 through August 31.

De Anza Park (Speedway/Stone)

Santa Rita Park (22nd St./4th Ave)

