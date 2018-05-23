Southern Arizona school districts participate in 2018 Summer Food Program

Southern Arizona school districts participate in Summer Food Program.
MUSD expects to serve over 18,000 free meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program scheduled to begin on May 29, 2018 at select school locations.
In accordance with all USDA rules and regulations, breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children, under age 18, without charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Enrollment in a MUSD school is not required.
During the school year, many children receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. Hunger also may make children more prone to illness and other health issues. The Summer Food Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get free nutritious meals.
The Summer Food Service Program for Children is a federally funded program operated nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Marana Unified School District and other agencies. Marana Unified School District qualifies for this program by having a high percentage of families that fall within the free and reduced income standards.
For additional information, please call 520-682-4737.
The Flowing Wells Unified School District’s Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at the following sites.
Location and Service dates and time for each site are as follows:
*Sites will be subject to closure if participation falls below required levels to operate the Summer Program.
If you have any questions please call (520) 696-8622.
The Summer Food Services Program for Children provides free breakfast and lunch meals during the summer break to children children 18 and under. Parents and guardians are invited to eat with their children, too! For adults accompanying children, breakfast is available for $2 and lunch for $3. (Please have exact change.)
Breakfast and lunch are served in school site cafeterias or in designated eating areas of the non-school sites. Check the following for sites and meal times:
The Program will run from May 29 to June 29. Dates of service and meals times vary depending on the programs at each site. Dates and times are subject to change.
For more information, call the individual site office, or the Food Services office at 225-4700. To find out if there is a Summer Food Service Program site near you, please call the 24-hour, bilingual Helpline at: 1-800-352-3792.
This summer, Amphitheater Public Schools is serving free breakfast and lunch at four sites. Meal service will be provided, without charge, to all children ages 18 and under, regardless of race, color, nationality, origin, sex, age, or disability. Additionally, children do not need to be enrolled in an Amphitheater school to receive the free meals.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to:
USDA
Director, Office of Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382 (TTY)
