Southern Arizona school districts participate in 2018 Summer Food Program

MARANA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

MUSD expects to serve over 18,000 free meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program scheduled to begin on May 29, 2018 at select school locations.

In accordance with all USDA rules and regulations, breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children, under age 18, without charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Enrollment in a MUSD school is not required.

Butterfield Elementary School - 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741; June 11 - June 29 (M-F) and July 9 - July 20 (M-F) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:15 pm

Estes Elementary School 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653; June 4 - June 29 (M-F), July 9 - July 20 (M-F), and July 23 - July 26 (M-TH) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch Noon - 12:45 pm

Marana Middle School - 11285 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653; July 23 - July 26 (M-Th) Breakfast 8 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:10 am - noon

Picture Rocks Elementary School - 5875 N. Sanders Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743; June 4 - June 29 (M-F) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Quail Run Elementary School - 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd. Tucson, AZ 85742; May 29 - June 29 (M-F) Closed May 28 and July 9 - July 20 (M-F) Breakfast 7:30 - 8 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Roadrunner Elementary School - 16651 W. Calle Carmela Marana, AZ 85653; June 4 - June 29 (M-F), July 9 - July 13 (M-F), and July 16 - July 26 (M-Th) Breakfast 7:45 - 8:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thornydale Elementary School - 7651 N. Oldfather Drive Tucson, AZ 85741; June 4 - June 29 (M-F), July 9 - July 13 (M-F) Breakfast 9 - 9:30 am; Lunch 11:30 am - 12:15 pm

Marana Cares Mobile - May 29 - July 27 (M-F) Closed July 4 - Stop 1 Sandario Rd./Anthony Rd. - Lunch 11 am - noon; Stop 2 El Tiro Rd./Anway Rd. - Lunch 12:30 - 1:30 pm

During the school year, many children receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. Hunger is one of the most severe roadblocks to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. Hunger also may make children more prone to illness and other health issues. The Summer Food Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get free nutritious meals.

The Summer Food Service Program for Children is a federally funded program operated nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Marana Unified School District and other agencies. Marana Unified School District qualifies for this program by having a high percentage of families that fall within the free and reduced income standards.

For additional information, please call 520-682-4737.



FLOWING WELLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

The Flowing Wells Unified School District’s Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at the following sites.

Location and Service dates and time for each site are as follows:

Richardson Elementary (6901 N. Comino De La Tierra): Operational Dates: May 29 to July 31 - Monday to Thursday; Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

Laguna Elementary (5001 N. Shannon Rd): Operational Dates: June 4 to June 28 - Monday to Thursday; Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

Homer Davis Elementary (4250 N. Romero Road): Operational Dates: June 4 to June 28 - Monday to Thursday; Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

Flowing Wells High School (3725 N. Flowing Wells Rd): Operational Dates: June 4 to July 14 - Monday to Thursday; Breakfast 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sentinel Peak High School (4125 W. Aerie Dr.): Operational Dates: June 4 to July 13 - Monday to Thursday; Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.

*Sites will be subject to closure if participation falls below required levels to operate the Summer Program.

If you have any questions please call (520) 696-8622.



TUCSON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT:

The Summer Food Services Program for Children provides free breakfast and lunch meals during the summer break to children children 18 and under. Parents and guardians are invited to eat with their children, too! For adults accompanying children, breakfast is available for $2 and lunch for $3. (Please have exact change.)

Breakfast and lunch are served in school site cafeterias or in designated eating areas of the non-school sites. Check the following for sites and meal times:

The Program will run from May 29 to June 29. Dates of service and meals times vary depending on the programs at each site. Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information, call the individual site office, or the Food Services office at 225-4700. To find out if there is a Summer Food Service Program site near you, please call the 24-hour, bilingual Helpline at: 1-800-352-3792.

AMPHITHEATER SCHOOL DISTRICT:

This summer, Amphitheater Public Schools is serving free breakfast and lunch at four sites. Meal service will be provided, without charge, to all children ages 18 and under, regardless of race, color, nationality, origin, sex, age, or disability. Additionally, children do not need to be enrolled in an Amphitheater school to receive the free meals.

Amphitheater Middle School (315 E. Prince Rd.) Monday to Thursday June 4 to July 12; Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Keeling Elementary (2837 N. Los Altos Ave.) Monday to Thursday June 4 to July 12; Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Nash Elementary (515 W. Kelso St.) Monday to Thursday June 4 to July 12; Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Walker Elementary (1750 W. Roller Coaster Rd.) Monday to Thursday June 4 to July 12; Breakfast 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to:

USDA

Director, Office of Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382 (TTY)

