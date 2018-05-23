Arizona wins national championship in women's golf

Arizona beat Alabama 3-2 on Wednesday, May 23, at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, OK, to win the third NCAA Women's Golf Championship in program history.

Junior Haley Moore knocked down a five-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to edge the Crimson Tide's Lakareber Abe.

This after Abe had birdied and taken 18 to force the extra session.

UA had previously won national championships in 1996 and 2000.

The Pac-12 has been the victor of every women's golf national title since the NCAA switched to a match play format in 2015 (Stanford, Washington, Arizona State and Arizona).

Final scores:

(4&3) Yu-Sang Hou (AZ) defeated Lauren Stephenson (AL)

(4&3) Kristen Gillman (AL) defeated Gigi Stoll (AZ)

(4&2) Cheyenne Knight (AL) defeated Bianca Pagdanganan (AZ)

(1UP) Sandra Nordaas (AZ) defeated Angelica Moresco (AL)

(19 holes) Haley Moore (AZ) defeated Lakareber Abe (AL)

