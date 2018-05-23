DCS: Toddler died after taking morphine - Tucson News Now

DCS: Toddler died after taking morphine

By Tucson News Now Staff
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Cochise County toddler died after taking a morphine pill she found on the floor, according to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

DCS said 19-month-old Ariel Horn died May 4, 2017 in Cochise County. 

On May 8, 2018, DCS found the death was due to neglect. 

