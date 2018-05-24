Arizona Track heads to West prelims

Arizona travels to Sacramento, Calif. this weekend to compete in the NCAA Track and Field West Preliminary round hosted by Sacramento State University.

Making the trip to Sacramento will be Brena Andrews, Jennie Baragar-Petrash, Malia Bryant, Savaughn Christman, Megan Dulaney, Kayla Ferron, Diana Gajda, Claire Green, Karolina Pahlitzsch, Kaelyn Shipley, Karla Teran, Alyssa Thompson, Tatum Waggoner, Katelin Warren, and Addi Zerrenner.



For the men, Daniel Egbo, David Egbo, Grayson Fleming, Jordan Geist, Isaac Hing, Collins Kibet, Erik Mensendiek, Bryant O’Georgia, Matthew Post, Bailey Roth, Darnell Sayles, Maksims Sincukovs, Justice Summerset, Carlos Villarreal, Trevor Volpe, Turner Washington, Zakee Washington, and Umajesty Williams will compete in the NCAA West Preliminary Round.



The men’s team claimed three titles at the annual Pac-12 Championships. Jordan Geist became the first freshman to double as the shot put and discus throw champion in the conference’s history and the 4x400-meter relay team of Zakee Washington, Daniel Egbo, Maksims Sincukovs, and Umajesty Williams claimed Arizona’s first conference championship in the event.



Tatum Waggoner and Umajesty Williams will appear in a trio of events each at the NCAA West Prelims. The sprinting duo will compete in the 400-meter, 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. They will run a maximum of four races each over the course of the weekend.



The three-day competition begins on Thursday, May 24th at noon MST.

