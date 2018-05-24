Tucson HS students to graduate at Gridley Field despite monsoon damage

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Cochise County woman was found safe Thursday, May 24.
A Cochise County toddler died May 4, 2017, after taking a morphine pill she found on the floor, according to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
A 2-year-old Tucson boy died last week in a drowning on the south side, according to authorities.
A former prison guard was sentenced to jail Thursday morning for the sexual abuse of an inmate.
Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said crews have cleaned the turf and track, adding it’s suitable for the big celebration.
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.
A South Carolina mother is reaching people all over the world with a social media post she wrote about the mother of the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
A newly released 911 call reveals the tragic moments after a man crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and seriously injuring several family members.
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.
After people consume oxycodone, some of it ends up in the toilet and goes into wastewater.
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.
Medic says the incident happened in the 600 block of South Tryon Street.
Three weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, they're more vigorous than ever.
