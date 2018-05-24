Tucson HS students to graduate at Gridley Field despite monsoon damage

Despite being damaged during last summer's monsoon, Gridley Stadium will host tonight's Tucson High School graduation ceremony. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The stage is set at Tucson High School as seniors get ready to walk across it to receive their diplomas on Thursday, May 24.

Despite damage from monsoon storms last summer, the ceremony will be hosted at Gridley Stadium.

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said crews have cleaned the turf and track, adding it’s suitable for the big celebration.

However, the field is still not usable for sports. Last year’s storms flooded the field, forcing student athletes to play elsewhere the whole year.

Trujillo said once the ceremony is over, crews will rip out the turf and install new turf.

The work will happen over the summer, with completion expected by the start of the upcoming school year, according to the district.

The idea of not having graduation at Gridley Stadium was a sad thought for senior Nicole Willis.

"I was actually really upset that is was going to be elsewhere, but since it is going to be here I'm really happy. Like, it’s just a tradition we do,” she said.

It’s also a tradition for soon-to-be graduate Denise Campas who watched her sister receive her diploma at Gridley Stadium.

"When I heard that we were probably not going to graduate (on the field), I kinda got a little sad because I mean I really wanted to graduate on the field. … And we are, I'm really happy that we are,” she said.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

