Former prison guard convicted of sexual abuse of an inmate

A former prison guard was sentenced to jail Thursday morning for the sexual abuse of an inmate.
Donovan Begay, who had previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse, was sentenced to 13 months in prison, a $5,100 fine and will also have to register as a sex offender.
In the fall of 2015, Begay engaged in multiple instances of sexual contact with a person incarcerated while employed as a corrections officer with the Tohono O’odham Corrections Center.
