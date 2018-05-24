SILVER ALERT: Please help find missing Cochise County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from her Pirtleville home Wednesday, May 24.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Rebecca Stowers, 81, was last seen in the 2800 block of Beki Lane.

Stowers is 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

State police said Stowers need her medication, which she does not have with her, and may be lost and/or confused due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

