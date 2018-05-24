Authorities: 2-year-old drowns at home on Tucson's south side

A 2-year-old Tucson boy died last week in a drowning on the south side, according to authorities.

The Tucson Fire Department said it happened Saturday, May 19 at a home near East Fairland and South Forgeus.

The boy's family said he was unaccounted for about 10 minutes when he was found floating in the pool.

CPR was performed and the boy was transported to the hospital, but he did not make it.

Firefighters said there was a fence around the pool, but they did not know about a gate or latch.

It was the first drowning for the TFD in 2018.

The TFD said it also responded to a near drowning May 12 at the Jewish Community Center on East River Road.

According to the TFD, a 5-year-old was under the water for only a moment but it was enough for "the child to vomit water when he was pulled out."

There was a lifeguard on duty and the TFD said that supervision was "critical in the successful outcome of this incident."

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children 1 to 4 years old, according to the TFD.

You can help prevent drowning by remembering the ABC’s of water safety.

• A-ADULT SUPERVISION: Designate one responsible adult who is dedicated to watching the kids around water. The "Water Watcher" should have a whistle or ribbon, something to remind themselves they are responsible for the safety of kids in water. This also means no drinking alcohol, talking on the phone or texting. We know it sounds strict, but there is no room for compromise on this one. Babies can drown in as little is one inch of water.

• B: BARRIERS TO WATER: Barriers will ensure a curious child stays safe around water. Do not get in the habit of propping a gate open. If you do, your peace of mind and the security of the barrier is compromised. An inconvenience for you to use two hands to open a gate means security and safety for children.

• C: CLASSES FOR SWIMMING AND CPR: Parents have a million things to do, but learning CPR should be on the top of the list. It will give you tremendous peace of mind – and the more peace of mind you have as a parent, the better. Take time to teach kids to swim. Starting at a young age, kids can learn water safety to help them in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.