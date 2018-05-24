Casa Grande agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Casa Grande Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a male Guatemalan national Tuesday evening after he re-entered the U.S. illegally east of Lukeville.

Agents arrested 49-year-old Oscar Morales-Sosa and transported him to the Casa Grande Station for processing. During a subsequent fingerprint and criminal records check, agents discovered he was convicted in 2010 for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts” with a child in Los Angeles, California, and sentenced to three years in prison.

Later in 2013, Morales was convicted again for Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child and sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Morales now faces prosecution for immigration violations including re-entry as a felon.