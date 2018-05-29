100 DEADLIEST DAYS: Tips for keeping your teen, others safe on the road

Memorial Day to Labor Day is the most dangerous time on the road for new teen drivers.

There is an increase in car fatalities for both teens and adults during this time.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, teen driving fatalities increase by 15 percent compared to the rest of the year.

Over the past 6 years, more than 1,600 people have been killed during the “100 Deadliest Days” from inexperienced teen drivers.

The inexperience paired with the increase of driving during the summer months cause a deadly combination for teens and all other drivers on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal crashes for teenagers increased 10 percent from 2016 to 2017.

What can we do to stop the fatalities and make our roads safer during these 100 days and the rest of the year?

Get more involved and talk with your teens about the increased dangers of risky behaviors when behind the wheel.

Here are the five things you can do to help teens and other drivers remain safe.

• #1 BE AN EDUCATOR: Explain to your teen drivers the importance of paying attention the entire time they are driving.

• #2 REDUCE DISTRACTIONS: Help your teen minimize distractions while driving. Encourage no cell phone use. Set a limit on the number of passengers in the car while the teen is driving.

• #3 BUCKLE UP: According to AAA, 60 percent of all teen vehicle fatalities are from teens not wearing their seat belt.

• #4 SLOW IT DOWN: Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teens according to AAA.

• #5 SET AN EXAMPLE: Teens learn through observation. Show your teens the proper way to drive by following all the above yourself. Talk with your teens about the importance of driving without distractions. You can even make a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement that AAA has provided to help set rules for teens drivers.