Southern AZ Father's Day 2018 events

Looking for something to do with your dad on Father's Day this year? It's coming up soon - Sunday, June 17. Here are a few suggestions on things happening around southern Arizona.

TOP GOLF: June 16 @ 9 am

Treat Dad to great eats & drinks and games the entire family will love without the wait on Saturday, June 16 or Sunday, June 17.

Make your reservation here: https://topgolf.com/us/promo/fathers-day/

OLD TUCSON: June 16, 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers, cousins — if they’re male, they get in for FREE!

More information here: http://oldtucson.com/events/guys-get-in-free-on-fathers-day-weekend/

FOOD:

Brunch at Hacienda del Sol - June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Make your reservations here: http://www.haciendadelsol.com/events/fathers-day-brunch-1/ or call (520) 529-3500.

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe will be offering a complimentary plate of their scrumptious Chunky Cinnamon French Toast on Saturday, June 16 from 7-11 a.m. Offer valid with an additional entree purchase. To find the closest Kneaders location in Tucson, or to learn more please visit www.kneaders.com.

Father’s Day Brunch at Primo JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa at 3800 West Starr Pass Boulevard Tucson, 85745

June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 – $25. Call the resort directly for reservations: 520-792-3500.

Celebrate Dad with brunch or dinner at Cup Cafe on Sunday, June 17

Cup Cafe is located in Hotel Congress - 311 East Congress Street Tucson, 85701

Make your reservations here: https://www.opentable.com/the-cup-cafe-reservations-tucson?restref=71647

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Celebrate Dad in a big way Father’s Day weekend, June 15-17, at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at 6360 North Campbell Avenue, Suite 180, Tucson, 85718 with a three-course menu featuring a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk —a steak as legendary as Dad himself! Guests can also celebrate dad with a premium bourbon tasting experience of Basil Hayden’s, Buffalo Trace & Knob Creek throughout the weekend.

Dad an early riser? Fleming’s will also be opening early at 10 a.m. on Father’s Day, June 17, and offering a three-course brunch menu, featuring delicious classics like Fleming’s Steak & Egg Scramble, featuring sliced filet mignon, blistered tomatoes and caramelized onions, served with a scramble of farm fresh eggs and vegetables.

For those looking to enjoy their dinner favorites, the main menu will also be available all day. Visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com to make your Father’s Day reservation today.

INTERESTING THINGS TO DO WITH DAD:

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium at 1601 East University Boulevard

Come see the new laser music show and turn your world Upside Down with Laser Stranger Things.

More information on hours, prices click here: https://flandrau.org/news/2018/05/laser-stranger-things

The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival at the J.W. Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Spa at 3800 West Starr Pass Boulevard

The event to feature food demos and education, live music and much more.

More on the event and prices click here: https://www.saaca.org/tucson23.html

Dash for Dad 5K - Brandi Fenton Memorial Park at 3482 E. River Road

More on this event click here: https://www.taggrun.com/event/dash-for-dad-5k-4/

Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum at 2021 North Kinney Road

Experience live animal interpretations on the grounds, spend time with the animated animals, and enjoy the popular Desert Survivors show.

More on this click here: http://www.desertmuseum.org/visit/events_saturday.php?ref=hp

Casino del Sol presents a Father's Day concert - Featuring Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

More on this concert here: https://www.casinodelsol.com/event/2018-fathers-day-tejano-show-featuring-ruben-ramos-adalberto-and-hometown-boys

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.