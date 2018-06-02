Thousands of people prepare for annual race despite the heat

Despite the heat expected over the weekend, close to 2,500 people will be running in the annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Saturday night.

Dozens of people filed in and out of the Running Shop in midtown Friday afternoon, picking up their numbers and t-shirts.

Some, like Leanna Smith, have participated in the the past.

"It was warm last year. it's nice because the neighborhood, a lot of the people are out and there are people that actually get their garden hoses out and spray you as you run across," Smith said.

Others, like Dave Kail, are used to running in close to triple digit heat.

Kail said he had idea no he'd be running a race Saturday. He happened to be at the Running Shop when he saw the information about the annual run.

"I run a lot so I was like I'm up for a run," Kail said.

Kail, who is visiting from Michigan, said he's no stranger to running but the 7 p.m. start time is something he's never seen before.

"I've been running for 25 years they're always in the morning, like 7 a.m. before the heat, I understand it's going to be a party downtown. It's going to be a party run," Kail said.

Despite not being used to the desert heat, Kail said he knows exactly how to prepare for the run.

"Hydrate, hydrate, you're going to get dehydrated."

Click HERE to view a map of the race.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.