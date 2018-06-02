Hot time in the city at 2nd Saturdays downtown

2nd Saturdays sizzles with fun, food, music and fun from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 9 in downtown Tucson. Congress will be jumping with people and things to do for everyone. Look for street performers to entertain from Toole Avenue to Church Avenue.

MUSIC: All the music is live, performed by local bands and fills downtown with music on the new live 96.1 KLPX Stage at Scott and Congress starting at 6pm. Check the 2nd Saturdays web for start times, schedule of bands and live stage performances at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

Vendors and food trucks will be available showcasing their goods and serving all your favorites from burgers to pizza.

Remember you can be part of the Downtown scene along Sun Link’s Downtown route. Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays, June 9.



THE KID’S AREA at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum located at 414 N. Toole celebrates summer FREE FAMILY FUN!

There will be crafts, fun-fun choo-choo rides, operation lifesaver, model trains in the AMTRAK lobby, diesel simulator, gift shop, in addition to musical entertainment and popcorn & sodas.

Live, local bands will perform on the new 96.1 KLPX Scott Avenue Stage located at Scott and Congress. Plenty of room to sit and enjoy the free performances. Check www.2ndsaturdays.com for schedule and a list of bands.



FOX THEATRE: 17 West Congress Street - will feature the movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) at 7 p.m.

HOTEL CONGRESS: 311 East Congress Street - 500 Sonnets: A Marathon for Casa Libre from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. FREE also Fish Karma Record Release/Rock Opera at 7 p.m.; must be 21 for this event, FREE

RIALTO THEATRE: 318 East Congress Street: TBA 8 p.m.



WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Avenue. West Side Rides provides 2nd Saturdays with great classic cars you won’t DARE miss. The cars are special and so is this car club that has been at 2nd Saturdays for 7 solid years---never missing a day. Always changing, these folks bring some of the best rides in town to the city center for you to see. Cars like the first one you owned or like your dad drove.



Look for all details, parking maps and the complete schedule at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

