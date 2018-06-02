Injured hiker rescued from Sabino Canyon

Crews rescued a injured hiker at Sabino Canyon on Saturday.

Around 10:55 a.m., The Pima County Sheriff's Department said rescue crews responded to a woman who broke her ankle near the Seven Falls trail.

PCSD said the woman was able to call police on her phone to request help.

PCSD search and rescue deputies, rural metro fire crews and volunteers from SARA assisted in the rescue. PCSD said because of the heat and the distance to the exit, a helicopter was called to lift the hiker out.

