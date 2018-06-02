WearOrange: Gun control advocates wear orange to show support at YWCA event

Gun control advocates showed up to the YWCA of Tucson Saturday afternoon in support of #wearorange, a movement against gun violence.

"As a cohesive group, as people who are bound together with the same feelings and thoughts and issues, we can make a difference, and we have been making a difference," says Deborah Parker, a member of "Moms Demand Action," a gun control advocates organization. Parker lost her own daughter to murder.

"At the trial for my daughters murder, when we were doing the jury selection, one of the attorneys asked the room, How many of you have been affected by gun violence?' More than half of the hands went up," says Parker. "That's when I realized just how many people have been affected by this."

In 2017, more than 42 people per day were shot and killed in the United States.

"Lawmakers need to get up off of their butts and do something about this," says Parker. If they are not going to consider the safety of their constituents, we're tired of it, we won't put up with it. If they don't change, we're going to vote them out."

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.