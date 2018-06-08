UPDATE: Judd Fire in Cochise County has burned 4,500 acres - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Judd Fire in Cochise County has burned 4,500 acres

By Tucson News Now Staff
Judd Fire in the Mule Mountains on June 8. (Source: KOLD News 13) Judd Fire in the Mule Mountains on June 8. (Source: KOLD News 13)
The Judd Fire is burning north of Bisbee in the Mule Mountains. (Source: Arizona State Forestry) The Judd Fire is burning north of Bisbee in the Mule Mountains. (Source: Arizona State Forestry)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Judd Fire has burned 4,500 acres as of 5:00 p.m., June 9 and there is no word on containment, according to Inciweb. 

This updated increase is due to better mapping of the fire via a gps flight, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

According to a statement from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 and was caused by a lightning strike. 

The fire is burning in extremely rugged terrain in Johnson and Abbot Canyons off High Lonesome Road and the smoke is visible in Bisbee, Tombstone and Hereford. 

So far 130 fire personnel are assigned to the fire, including three Type II hand crews, an engine and multiple air resources. Additional crews and aviation have been ordered, according to Inciweb and are expected to arrive by Saturday morning, June 9. 

No structures are threatened by the fire.

People driving along Highway 80 in the area near High Lonesome Road should watch for slowdowns because of fire personnel and their equipment.

