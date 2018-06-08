UPDATE: Judd Fire in Cochise County has burned 4,500 acres

Meet a former member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who, but for a twist of fate, might have died with his team in the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire. Now he's part of the movie that tells their story.
Cast and crew members, along with Arizona firefighters and first responders, will be in attendance at Tempe Marketplace for the red carpet screening of "Only the Brave", the Columbia Pictures movie based on the Granite Mountain Hotshots, on Tuesday night.
Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Police need the public's help with any information connected to a shooting in Tucson sometime Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call just after 4:45 p.m., according to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sergeant Kim Bay.
A Payson teenager with an extremely rare immunodeficiency disorder getting treatment at Banner University Medical Center desperately needs help to find a bone marrow donor.
The Judd Fire has burned 4,500 acres as of 5:00 p.m., June 9 and there is no word on containment, according to Inciweb.
The Tucson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying a suspect they said robbed a bank on Thursday, June 7.
Former University of Arizona grad Bob Baffert's horse Justify wins the Triple Crown after finishing first at Belmont Stakes.
