UPDATE: Police identify man involved in SWAT situation on Friday

The man who barricaded himself in his midtown apartment has been taken into police custody, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
Daniel Miller is considered to be armed and dangerous. Detectives are asking anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Caught on camera, a man was seen lurking in a Tucson neighborhood near Roger and Park. Surveillance footage showed the man constantly checking cars for easy access to steal items.
An hours-long standoff on Tucson's west side ended peacefully Monday afternoon and Herman Archuleta, a burglary suspect, is facing a host of charges.
The Arizona Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson as a homicide.
