Bob Baffert's 'Justify' wins at Belmont Stakes; completes Triple Crown

Bob Baffert's 'Justify' wins at Belmont Stakes; completes Triple Crown

By Tucson News Now Staff
Former University of Arizona grad Bob Baffert's horse Justify wins the Triple Crown after finishing first in the Belmont Stakes.

Last month, Justify won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, setting the table for Saturday's highly anticipated race at Belmont Stakes. 

This is Baffert's second Triple Crown in four years. 

