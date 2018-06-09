Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Source: TPD Source: TPD
The Tucson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying a suspect they said robbed a bank on Thursday, June 7.

TPD said around 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located inside the Safeway at 2140 W. Grant Rd.

TPD said a woman approached the two victim tellers and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot, TPD said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Native American female, 50-60 years old, 5'3" and 200lbs.

She spoke English and some Spanish, TPD said. She was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, black scarf on her head and black sunglasses.

If you see her call 911. If you have information on her identity or on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 88-CRIME. 

