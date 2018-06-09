Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Tucson

The Tucson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying a suspect they said robbed a bank on Thursday, June 7.

TPD said around 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located inside the Safeway at 2140 W. Grant Rd.

TPD said a woman approached the two victim tellers and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot, TPD said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Native American female, 50-60 years old, 5'3" and 200lbs.

She spoke English and some Spanish, TPD said. She was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, black scarf on her head and black sunglasses.

Do you recognize this bank robber? Robbed the US Bank at 2140 W. Grant on 6/7/18 just after 10am. Described as a Hispanic or Native American female, 50-60's,5'3"& 200lbs. If you have info please call 88-CRIME. https://t.co/VLLWg1RGhp … pic.twitter.com/LAtuyHPOll — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 9, 2018

If you see her call 911. If you have information on her identity or on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 88-CRIME.

