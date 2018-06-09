JUST IN: Police find gunshot victim in midtown Tucson

Police need the public's help with any information connected to a shooting in Tucson sometime Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call just after 4:45 p.m., according to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sergeant Kim Bay.
A Payson teenager with an extremely rare immunodeficiency disorder getting treatment at Banner University Medical Center desperately needs help to find a bone marrow donor.
The Judd Fire has burned 4,500 acres as of 5:00 p.m., June 9 and there is no word on containment, according to Inciweb.
The Tucson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying a suspect they said robbed a bank on Thursday, June 7.
Former University of Arizona grad Bob Baffert's horse Justify wins the Triple Crown after finishing first at Belmont Stakes.
