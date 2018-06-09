JUST IN: Police find gunshot victim in midtown Tucson

Police need the public's help with any information connected to a shooting in Tucson sometime Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 4:45 p.m., according to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sergeant Kim Bay.

She said officers found a male victim with obvious gunshot wounds inside of a car in the alley near gr ant Road and Santa Rita Avenue.

Police are working to identify the victim, according to Bay. She said he suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the car and the victim were likely left in the alley, so the shooting could have happened anywhere in Tucson.

Bay said anyone with information about suspicious activity or a red four-door Chrysler Sebring should contact Tucson Police Department.

Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

