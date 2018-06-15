Motorcyclist injured in crash that closed portion of Golf Links

According to Tucson police, Golf Links was closed at South Calle Polar because of a collision involving a motorcycle.
The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Houghton Road was closed because of a tractor-trailer fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Pima County Department of Transportation is prepared to respond to 2018 monsoon storm events.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for continued restrictions on Interstate 10 between Dragoon and Johnson roads east of Benson at the Texas Canyon Rest Areas.
Interstate 10 eastbound is back open after blowing dust in New Mexico forced the closure near the border.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.
