Motorcyclist injured in crash that closed portion of Golf Links

The intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Calle Polar is closed because of a motorcycle collision. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A man was injured in a motorcycle crash that resulted in the temporary closure of an intersection on East Golf Links Road.

According to Tucson police, the crash happened at about 8:20 Friday morning, June 15 at the intersection of Golf Links and South Calle Polar.

Police said the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

The other driver stayed on the scene. police said.

TRAFFIC ALERT??:

Thankfully the injuries from this motorcycle collision appear non-life threatening at this time. Golf Links should reopen shortly. **With rain expected today & tomorrow, remember to use extra caution out there on the roadways. pic.twitter.com/vqik3WWUpa — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 15, 2018

No further details were immediately available.

