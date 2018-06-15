Motorcyclist injured in crash that closed portion of Golf Links - Tucson News Now

Motorcyclist injured in crash that closed portion of Golf Links

By Tucson News Now Staff
The intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Calle Polar is closed because of a motorcycle collision. (Source: Tucson Police Department) The intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Calle Polar is closed because of a motorcycle collision. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man was injured in a motorcycle crash that resulted in the temporary closure of an intersection on East Golf Links Road.

According to Tucson police, the crash happened at about 8:20 Friday morning, June 15 at the intersection of Golf Links and South Calle Polar.

Police said the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

The other driver stayed on the scene. police said.

No further details were immediately available.

