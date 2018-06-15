Police: Tucson man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store.
A judge says the Arizona lawmaker ousted over allegations of sexual harassment can run for a seat in the state Senate.
“No words can express how sorry I am, but thank you for the change to try,” Holly Davis told the judge in a wavering voice during her sentencing hearing. “I take full responsibility for my actions ...."
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.
