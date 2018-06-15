Police: Tucson man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

Police arrested a Tucson man for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to police, 39-year-old Whytte Duncan was booked into the Pima County Jail. He faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of surreptitious recording.

Police investigating possible surreptitious video recording of an underage female learned a camera with recording capabilities had been found in a bathroom in the suspect's home. Detectives determined there were recordings of the victim on the camera, police said.

During a search of the home, detectives collected small recording devices and computers as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.