Academy of Driving looking to hire MDV processor

Academy of Driving is looking for a reliable, mature, self-motivated individual.
Applicant must be able to multi-task efficiently in a fast paced environment. Bilingual is preferred but not required.
An acceptable applicant will have a CLEAN driving record and no visible tattoos or piercings. The processor must be able to meet deadlines while attending to the customers' needs to make their Motor Vehicle experience as pleasant as possible.
Potential employees MUST be able to pass a background check, be punctual and have reliable transportation.
Serious applicants only.
Please bring your resume to 4733 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85711 between the hours of 10:00-2:00 Tuesday-Friday.
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS
