Rollover crash shuts down frontage road near Twin Peaks - Tucson News Now

Rollover crash shuts down frontage road near Twin Peaks

By Jordan Glenn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Northwest Fire) (Source: Northwest Fire)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There is a vehicle rollover on an I-10 frontage road near Twin Peaks Road that has resulted in closures to the westbound, east side frontage road.

At least one person was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

There is currently no impact to freeway traffic but the frontage road will remain closed while DPS investigates, according to Northwest Fire Department.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    PCSD searching for missing teen

    PCSD searching for missing teen

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:37:19 GMT
    Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.  

    Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.  

  • Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

    Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store. 

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store. 

  • Two more local businesses shutter on 4th Ave

    Two more local businesses shutter on 4th Ave

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 01:52:44 GMT

    Two more local businesses are shuttering along Fourth Avenue, the victims of rising rents. 

    Two more local businesses are shuttering along Fourth Avenue, the victims of rising rents. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly