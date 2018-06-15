TPD is looking for a carjacking suspect: Do you know him?

The Tucson Police Department needs help identifying the suspect pictured.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 180 to 200 pounds, with a shaved head and tattoos covering both arms.

On May 16, 2018, the suspect followed an adult female and her 3-year-old daughter into the Food City located at 3923 N. Flowing Wells.

A short time later, the suspect followed them back out of the store and carjacked the mother and child at gunpoint as they were returning to their vehicle. The woman and her child were not harmed.

TPD is searching for the vehicle. Detectives have been following up on leads but are now asking for the public's assistance.

The stolen vehicle is a beige 2007 Chevy Tahoe LTZ with chrome rims and black running boards. The license plate is CFR0164 (Arizona).

Anyone with information about this suspect (or the possible location of the vehicle) is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

