TPD is looking for a carjacking suspect: Do you know him?

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store.
Two more local businesses are shuttering along Fourth Avenue, the victims of rising rents.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended a Mexican citizen after she allegedly attempted to smuggle 7.5 pounds of fentanyl into the country at the Nogales port of entry Thursday, June 14.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen after she allegedly attempted to smuggle nearly 97 pounds of methamphetamines at Port of San Luis in Arizona Thursday night, June 14.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
