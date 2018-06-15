San Luis CBP officers seize $290K in meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen after she allegedly attempted to smuggle nearly 97 pounds of methamphetamines at Port of San Luis in Arizona Thursday night, June 14.

Officers referred the 28-year-old San Luis, Ariz. woman for additional questioning as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in her Jeep SUV. A CBP canine alerted on the vehicle, leading to officers discovering meth worth almost $290,000 as well as a spare tire, according to CBP.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and the woman was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt.



An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

