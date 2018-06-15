Keep stormwater clean by scooping the poop

Flooding at your home during monsoon and you live in Marana? No problem, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.
The monsoon is here which is a perfect time to remember why it is important to pick up after pets. Pet waste can contain disease-carrying microorganisms and can transmit diseases to other pets, wildlife and even children.
This is a busy time of year for landscapers as calls increase because of damage caused by monsoon storms.
The monsoon is showing some signs of life as early as Friday, and the changeover from a dry heat to muggy air with clouds can have an impact on our health.
As southern Arizona prepares for the monsoon rains, Pima County is doing everything it can to keep major waterways clear of dirt, garbage, and debris.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.
