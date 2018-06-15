$117K worth of fentanyl seized by Nogales CBP officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended a Mexican citizen after she allegedly attempted to smuggle 7.5 pounds of fentanyl into the country at the Nogales port of entry Thursday, June 14.



The 44-year-old woman was further inspected during the secondary process. CBP officers indicated they discovered a backpack containing more than $117,000 worth of fentanyl.

Officers then seized the drugs as well as the vehicle. The woman was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt.



An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

