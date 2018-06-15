Marana to hand out sandbags to residents

Flooding at your home during monsoon and you live in Marana? No problem, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

According to a news release the hours for sandbag distribution will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two locations:

El Rio Open Space at 10050 North Coachline Boulevard

Marana Heritage River Park at 12280 North Heritage Park Drive

Staff from Public Works will help load pre-filled sandbags into the vehicle.

"The Public Works Department provides services that are vital to our community’s health, safety, and comfort," said Public Works Director Mo El-Ali. "We provide this service to our community to help keep Marana residents safe."

There is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle, according to the release.

In the event of increased weather, additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule. For more information, please contact Public Works at (520)382-2536.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.