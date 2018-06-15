Marana to hand out sandbags to residents - Tucson News Now

Marana to hand out sandbags to residents

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Flooding at your home during monsoon and you live in Marana?  No problem, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

According to a news release the hours for sandbag distribution will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two locations:

  • El Rio Open Space at 10050 North Coachline Boulevard
  • Marana Heritage River Park at 12280 North Heritage Park Drive 

Staff from Public Works will help load pre-filled sandbags into the vehicle. 

"The Public Works Department provides services that are vital to our community’s health, safety, and comfort," said Public Works Director Mo El-Ali. "We provide this service to our community to help keep Marana residents safe."

There is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle, according to the release. 

In the event of increased weather, additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule. For more information, please contact Public Works at (520)382-2536. 

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Monsoon 2018More>>

  • Marana to hand out sandbags to residents

    Marana to hand out sandbags to residents

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-16 01:23:40 GMT

    Flooding at your home during monsoon and you live in Marana?  No problem, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

    Flooding at your home during monsoon and you live in Marana?  No problem, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

  • Keep stormwater clean by scooping the poop

    Keep stormwater clean by scooping the poop

    Friday, June 15 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-06-16 00:34:04 GMT
    (Source: Pima County)(Source: Pima County)

    The monsoon is here which is a perfect time to remember why it is important to pick up after pets. Pet waste can contain disease-carrying microorganisms and can transmit diseases to other pets, wildlife and even children.  

    The monsoon is here which is a perfect time to remember why it is important to pick up after pets. Pet waste can contain disease-carrying microorganisms and can transmit diseases to other pets, wildlife and even children.  

  • How to protect your home from monsoon storms

    How to protect your home from monsoon storms

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:45:04 GMT

    This is a busy time of year for landscapers as calls increase because of damage caused by monsoon storms.

    This is a busy time of year for landscapers as calls increase because of damage caused by monsoon storms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly