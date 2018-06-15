Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, after a 70-year-old Scottsdale woman was accused in the death of her 94-year-old husband.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store.
A judge says the Arizona lawmaker ousted over allegations of sexual harassment can run for a seat in the state Senate.
A judge says the Arizona lawmaker ousted over allegations of sexual harassment can run for a seat in the state Senate.
“No words can express how sorry I am, but thank you for the change to try,” Holly Davis told the judge in a wavering voice during her sentencing hearing. “I take full responsibility for my actions ...."
“No words can express how sorry I am, but thank you for the change to try,” Holly Davis told the judge in a wavering voice during her sentencing hearing. “I take full responsibility for my actions ...."
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.
Police said no officers or suspects were injured in the shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.