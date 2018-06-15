Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store.

Deputies responded to the report of a theft at the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, just after midnight on Monday, April 30.

When they arrived at the scene they learned that two men had entered the store and told the clerk to stay where he was, then one of the men jumped over the counter and filled a pillowcase with cigarettes and other items, while the second acted as a lookout.l

After the sack was filled, both suspects casually walked from the store into a desert area south of the store, according to the PCSD.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age not known, medium height and build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red shorts, black tennis shoes and a red bandana over his face.

The second suspect was also described as a Hispanic male, no age given of medium height and build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black hooded sweatshirt, with black shorts and shoes and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who would like to remain anonymous can send their tip via text, over the phone (88-CRIME), or online by going to 88CRIME.org.

