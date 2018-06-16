Sandbag distribution points across southern Arizona

PIMA COUNTY:

TUCSON:

A self-serve sandbag site is now open in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field at 700 South Randolph Way at Reid Park and is available 24/7.

The city will provide bags; however, you must bring your own shovel.

The city’s transportation department will also distribute free sandbags at the rodeo grounds at 4823 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714. City workers will be on-hand to load bags onto vehicles. The service is available every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a 10-bag limit at both locations.

MARANA:

The Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

Sandbag distribution will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two locations (Staff from Public Works will help load pre-filled sandbags into the vehicle):

El Rio Open Space at 10050 North Coachline Boulevard

Marana Heritage River Park at 12280 North Heritage Park Drive

There is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle, according to the release.

In the event of increased weather, additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule.

COCHISE COUNTY:

Cochise County residents are being encouraged to prepare for monsoon season by taking advantage of free sandbags and following life-saving safety advice.

However, residents should note the County does not have the manpower to fill and load the sandbags. Citizens are advised they will need to fill the sandbags themselves and are asked to bring their own shovel.

Free sand and sandbags are available at the following locations, where the sandbags will be inside a metal drum next to the sand:

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bisbee Roadyard, 1229 Hereford Rd.

Douglas Roadyard, 3665 N. Leslie Canyon Rd.

Willcox Roadyard, 500 W. Railroad Avenue

Benson Roadyard, 901 E. 4th Street

Elfrida Roadyard, 3988 W. Thompson Road

Cochise County Hereford Pit Material Yard: approximately half mile East of Y Lighting Road – This location has limited hours during the work week of Monday through Thursday. It is best to make arrangements by calling 520-432-9300.

Sandbags are available at any time from the following locations:

Coronado Lakes Estates (Douglas) — off Cipriano Dr. at the Water Tanks

Willow Lakes Subdivision (Benson) — at the Water Tank

Elfrida Fire Department, 10293 N. Central Highway

Whetstone Fire District, 2422 N. Firehouse Ln., Whetstone

Palominas Fire (Hereford Station), 10202 E. Highway 92

Palominas Fire (Miracle Valley Station) 9695 E. Highway 92

Palominas Fire (Palominas Station) 9903 S. Palominas Road

Portal Area – Intersection of Foothills & Portal Road

Bowie Area – 766 W. Business Loop off I-10

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.