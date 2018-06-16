Sandbag distribution points across southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

Sandbag distribution points across southern Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

PIMA COUNTY: 

TUCSON: 
A self-serve sandbag site is now open in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field at 700 South Randolph Way at Reid Park and is available 24/7.  
The city will provide bags; however, you must bring your own shovel. 
The city’s transportation department will also distribute free sandbags at the rodeo grounds at 4823 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85714. City workers will be on-hand to load bags onto vehicles. The service is available every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a 10-bag limit at both locations.

MARANA: 
The Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to residents every Tuesday, beginning June 19 and lasting through the rainy season.

Sandbag distribution will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at two locations (Staff from Public Works will help load pre-filled sandbags into the vehicle):

  • El Rio Open Space at 10050 North Coachline Boulevard
  • Marana Heritage River Park at 12280 North Heritage Park Drive 

There is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle, according to the release. 

In the event of increased weather, additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule. 

COCHISE COUNTY: 

Cochise County residents are being encouraged to prepare for monsoon season by taking advantage of free sandbags and following life-saving safety advice.
However, residents should note the County does not have the manpower to fill and load the sandbags. Citizens are advised they will need to fill the sandbags themselves and are asked to bring their own shovel.
Free sand and sandbags are available at the following locations, where the sandbags will be inside a metal drum next to the sand:

Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Bisbee Roadyard, 1229 Hereford Rd.
  • Douglas Roadyard, 3665 N. Leslie Canyon Rd.
  • Willcox Roadyard, 500 W. Railroad Avenue
  • Benson Roadyard, 901 E. 4th Street
  • Elfrida Roadyard, 3988 W. Thompson Road
  • Cochise County Hereford Pit Material Yard: approximately half mile East of Y Lighting Road – This location has limited hours during the work week of Monday through Thursday.  It is best to make arrangements by calling 520-432-9300.

Sandbags are available at any time from the following locations:

  • Coronado Lakes Estates (Douglas) — off Cipriano Dr. at the Water Tanks
  • Willow Lakes Subdivision (Benson) — at the Water Tank
  • Elfrida Fire Department, 10293 N. Central Highway
  • Whetstone Fire District, 2422 N. Firehouse Ln., Whetstone
  • Palominas Fire (Hereford Station), 10202 E. Highway 92
  • Palominas Fire (Miracle Valley Station) 9695 E. Highway 92
  • Palominas Fire (Palominas Station) 9903 S. Palominas Road
  • Portal Area – Intersection of Foothills & Portal Road
  • Bowie Area – 766 W. Business Loop off I-10

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    PCSD searching for missing teen

    PCSD searching for missing teen

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:37:19 GMT
    Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.  

    Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.  

  • Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

    Help PCSD find cigarette theft suspects

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store. 

    The Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of cigarettes from a west side convenience store. 

  • Two more local businesses shutter on 4th Ave

    Two more local businesses shutter on 4th Ave

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 01:52:44 GMT

    Two more local businesses are shuttering along Fourth Avenue, the victims of rising rents. 

    Two more local businesses are shuttering along Fourth Avenue, the victims of rising rents. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly