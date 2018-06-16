PCSD searching for missing teen - Tucson News Now

PCSD searching for missing teen

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Rachael Anthis-Roberts (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old. 

Rachael Anthis-Roberts was reported as a runaway juvenile by her father on Thursday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m., according to a PCSD release.  She was last seen in the 11000 block of East Escalante Road, east of Houghton Road. 

She is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a peach colored tank top with ruffles, brown shorts and sneakers.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, those who want to remain anonymous can submit via text, by phone to 88-CRIME or online at 88CRIME.org. 

