Standoff ends at home on Tucson's east side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Standoff ends at home on Tucson's east side

Source: Gloria Orozco Source: Gloria Orozco
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An hours long standoff ended Monday morning after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home on Tucson's east side.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a TPD spokesman, said the incident started around 5:30 p.m. when an adult male broke into a home near the 10000 block of East Broadway.

The caller was able to leave the house but the male refused to come outside and fired a gun several times while inside the residence.

Around 11:30 p.m. SWAT entered the residence and located the male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TPD medics began to render aid until Tucson Fire Department paramedics responded and took over treatment.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said this appears to be a domestic violence related incident following a restraining order the wife had on the suspect.

