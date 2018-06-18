Sierra Vista man sentenced for stealing car with child inside

A man will spend less than 2 1/2 years in prison for stealing a car with a young child inside in Tucson late last year.

Anthony Gracia was sentenced Monday on charges of motor vehicle theft and facilitation to commit vehicle theft.

He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years with 182 days credit. He will also serve two year's probation.

Authorities said Gracia, who was originally also facing kidnapping and child abuse charges, stole a vehicle from a driveway in the 1300 block of South Kolb Road in December 2017.

A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat at the time

The toddler was later found walking alone on 22nd Street by a resident.

According to TPD documents, a woman grabbed the 2-year-old as he was about to walk into traffic.

The TPD said the boy's mother had left in an unlocked and still-running vehicle while she went back inside to retrieve a laptop.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a TPD spokesman, said at the time the child's mother would not face any charges. He said the woman received a lot of backlash online but "this is not a bad mom" and shouldn’t be held responsible for the incident.

Below is the 911 call from the boy's mother.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.