Arizona researchers say kissing leads to longer life

The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Some dairy-free brands have just as many calories and saturated fats as dairy ice cream.
Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent in 2007 to 39.5 percent in 2017.
A kiss is more than just a kiss. It could actually help you live longer.
The mother of an epileptic boy at the center of a debate over medical marijuana in the UK is calling for an urgent meeting with ministers to discuss liberalizing British policy.
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.
The man who tried to entice a 15-year-old boy with chicken Alfredo and Sprite in exchange for sex will serve a week in a Mahoning County jail cell.
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.
A registered nurse who formerly worked for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Authorities have released the names off all three people murdered on Knollbrook Drive.
American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."
