UPDATE: Pima County supervisors reject sales tax for roads

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 19 voted down a half-cent sales tax which would have raised $800 million over 10 years to fix ailing roads.

To impose a sales tax, state law requires the county board to have unanimous approval, which did not happen.

District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy voted against it because the sales tax package includes a provision which sets aside millions of dollars for social programs.

District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller was a second no vote even though last year said she "supported a sales tax instead of property tax" for road repair.

The county board has approved a property tax hike which raises about $19 million annually for road repair but is estimated to be woefully short of the nearly $1 billion needed to fix hundreds of miles of failed roads.

Thornydale Road, in Northwest Pima County, is a failed road slated to be repaved next year but is a far cry what was promised nearly 20 years ago.

"They were supposed to make this four lane," said Kurt Page, a retired mason who has lived along the road for 23 years. "Now they say we can't do that we don't have the money."

Page has a new, bright red pick up truck which he won't drive on Thornydale unless there is no alternative.

There is a round about way to get to his destinations without having to damage his pride and joy.

"Cause you got to get your tires fixed, alignments, those things more often," he said. "Little things like that."

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.