UA product Deandre Ayton signs endorsement deal with PUMA - Tucson News Now

UA product Deandre Ayton signs endorsement deal with PUMA

By Jordan Glenn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Prospective NBA #1 pick Deandre Ayton and hall of famer Clyde Frazier are now teammates with Puma Basketball (Photo courtesy: Puma Basketball). Prospective NBA #1 pick Deandre Ayton and hall of famer Clyde Frazier are now teammates with Puma Basketball (Photo courtesy: Puma Basketball).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Just days before the 2018 NBA Draft, former Arizona Basketball star Deandre Ayton has signed his first endorsement deal.

Ayton signed with the popular athletic brand, PUMA, for their new PUMA Basketball brand. The deal is said to be for four years but terms have not yet been disclosed.

Joining Ayton in the deal will be Duke's Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley and Ayton were teammates as high schooler during the 2015-16 season when both played for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. The talented pair are considered by many sports analysts to be the first and second overall picks in Thursday's draft.

PUMA also announced that rapper Jay-Z will be running the PUMA Basketball brand.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pima Community College gets new baseball, softball coaches

    Pima Community College gets new baseball, softball coaches

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:23:18 GMT
    Pima Community College head baseball coach Rich Alday stepped down and Ken Jacome, one of Alday's former assistant at the University of New Mexico was chosen to be his successor. (Source: Pima Community College)Pima Community College head baseball coach Rich Alday stepped down and Ken Jacome, one of Alday's former assistant at the University of New Mexico was chosen to be his successor. (Source: Pima Community College)
    Pima Community College head baseball coach Rich Alday stepped down and Ken Jacome, one of Alday's former assistant at the University of New Mexico was chosen to be his successor. (Source: Pima Community College)Pima Community College head baseball coach Rich Alday stepped down and Ken Jacome, one of Alday's former assistant at the University of New Mexico was chosen to be his successor. (Source: Pima Community College)

    Pima Community College has new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.

    Pima Community College has new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.

  • Arizona’s Deandre Ayton top choice among bigs in NBA draft

    Arizona’s Deandre Ayton top choice among bigs in NBA draft

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-06-19 21:26:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:39:07 GMT
    FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Arizona forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, in Tucson, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Arizona forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, in Tucson, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Arizona forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, in Tucson, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Arizona forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, in Tucson, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

    Arizona’s Deandre Ayton was a force in his lone college season and looks like the favorite to land with Phoenix as the No. 1 overall pick. 

    Arizona’s Deandre Ayton was a force in his lone college season and looks like the favorite to land with Phoenix as the No. 1 overall pick. 

  • Suns forward Marquese Chriss talks NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton

    Suns forward Marquese Chriss talks NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-19 22:50:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:40:54 GMT
    “He’s really skilled and a really talented big man. There’s not a lot of people you see like him," said Marquese Chriss about Deandre Ayton. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)“He’s really skilled and a really talented big man. There’s not a lot of people you see like him," said Marquese Chriss about Deandre Ayton. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    “He’s really skilled and a really talented big man. There’s not a lot of people you see like him," said Marquese Chriss about Deandre Ayton. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)“He’s really skilled and a really talented big man. There’s not a lot of people you see like him," said Marquese Chriss about Deandre Ayton. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    During a week that could prove to be a seminal moment in the Suns’ resurgence, forward Marquese Chriss was busy spreading goodwill to basketball campers at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.

    During a week that could prove to be a seminal moment in the Suns’ resurgence, forward Marquese Chriss was busy spreading goodwill to basketball campers at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.

    •   
Powered by Frankly