UA product Deandre Ayton signs endorsement deal with PUMA

Prospective NBA #1 pick Deandre Ayton and hall of famer Clyde Frazier are now teammates with Puma Basketball (Photo courtesy: Puma Basketball).

Just days before the 2018 NBA Draft, former Arizona Basketball star Deandre Ayton has signed his first endorsement deal.

Ayton signed with the popular athletic brand, PUMA, for their new PUMA Basketball brand. The deal is said to be for four years but terms have not yet been disclosed.

Joining Ayton in the deal will be Duke's Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley and Ayton were teammates as high schooler during the 2015-16 season when both played for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. The talented pair are considered by many sports analysts to be the first and second overall picks in Thursday's draft.

PUMA also announced that rapper Jay-Z will be running the PUMA Basketball brand.

David Kelly contributed to this story.