El Tri dreams big at World Cup after beating Germany

A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas
A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border
'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform
In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents
Pima Community College has new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.
Pima Community College has new head coaches for its baseball and softball programs.
Arizona’s Deandre Ayton was a force in his lone college season and looks like the favorite to land with Phoenix as the No. 1 overall pick.
Arizona’s Deandre Ayton was a force in his lone college season and looks like the favorite to land with Phoenix as the No. 1 overall pick.
During a week that could prove to be a seminal moment in the Suns’ resurgence, forward Marquese Chriss was busy spreading goodwill to basketball campers at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.
During a week that could prove to be a seminal moment in the Suns’ resurgence, forward Marquese Chriss was busy spreading goodwill to basketball campers at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.
El Tri’s historic win posts total audience delivery average of 7.4 million viewers.
El Tri’s historic win posts total audience delivery average of 7.4 million viewers.
Three Wildcat basketball players could be drafted in this year's NBA Draft with Ayton a candidate to go No. 1 overall.
Three Wildcat basketball players could be drafted in this year's NBA Draft with Ayton a candidate to go No. 1 overall.